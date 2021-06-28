Chicago Officer Who Shot Anthony Alvarez Stripped of Police Powers, Top Cop Says

The Chicago police officer who shot and killed Anthony Alvarez during a chase captured on body camera and surveillance footage earlier this year has been stripped of his police powers, the city's top cop said Monday.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown revealed during an unrelated press conference that Evan Solano had been stripped of police powers but declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation. The move follows a recommendation from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Brown said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I'm going to defer until the investigation is complete, but obviously we asked for additional information from COPA, we received that, I reviewed it and we stripped him of his police powers," Brown said. "I don't have any further comment."

Solano fatally shot Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 during a foot pursuit in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue, officials said.

Footage from the body camera worn by Solano and another officer at the scene, released in April, shows Solano chase Alvarez and then fire what sounds like five shots. Video also showed Alvarez appeared to have a gun in his right hand just before the officer opened fire.

COPA said in a statement on the videos' release that officers "attempted to stop and speak with Mr. Anthony Alvarez - an individual familiar to the officers" and that he "fled as officers approached, leading to a foot pursuit by the officers."

When COPA released videos and other materials related to the shooting in April, the agency at the same time recommended that Solano be relieved of his police powers pending the ongoing investigation. Solano had been placed on desk duty in March.

Per city policy, once COPA concludes its investigation, it will send a final recommendation on any potential discipline for Solano to Brown, who then has 90 days to decide if he agrees or disagrees with the agency's recommendation.

Brown's decision then goes to the Chicago Police Board for a final determination.

In a news conference immediately after the footage was released, Brown declined to answer several questions about the shooting, citing his need to be independent as the person who will receive and make a determination on COPA's recommendation for any potential discipline for the officer.

COPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Solano being stripped of his police powers.