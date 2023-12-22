City of Chicago urges vigilance, safety ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Officials are urging those planning to participate in New Year's Eve festivities in downtown Chicago to be especially attentive, as large crowds are expected this year.

A number of events are planned as Chicago prepares to ring in 2024, including fireworks at Navy Pier and along the Chicago River and a custom projection highlighting ART on THE Mart, according to a news release from city officials.

Thousands will also descend on Soldier Field as the Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons at noon.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a news release on Friday, reminding people to report any suspicious activity to authorities. Anyone who notices something suspicious should notify security on site or call 911 immediately.

OEMC said it will monitor all citywide activities, traffic and weather conditions, as well as coordinate public safety resources with Chicago police and other city departments.

One of the city's most popular New Year's Eve events, the fireworks spectacular at Navy Pier will cap off the evening of festivities. Celebrations will begin at around 7:30 p.m., with a custom projection on the Merchandise Mart's exterior highlight ART on THE MART's five years of programming.

Those planning to venture downtown for the festivities are advised to take public transportation for "the best experience." If you're thinking about driving, be aware that many street and bridge closures will be in place.

The Wabash and Michigan Avenue bridges will remain open, while the following bridges will be closed from 11:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive.

Along with the fireworks show at midnight, a number of other festivities to ring in the New Year are planned at Navy Pier. More information can be found here.