Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among Most Popular in the US in New Report

As the housing market heats up for peak real estate season, it appears a Chicago neighborhood is among the most popular in the country, according to a new report.

A study from HouseFresh, a company specializing in air quality, looked at Zillow listings from the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. to compare neighborhoods with number of days a listing is on the market and the number of page views.

"We then calculated the page views per day for each listing and averaged the number of daily views across each neighborhood," the company said.

The results found that Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood not only made the top of the list, it even nabbed a spot in the top 10.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Picturesque Lakeview gets the most hits on Zillow, although — like many of the most desired spots — it is more expensive than surrounding neighborhoods," the authors stated.

The North Side spot was one of the only Midwest locations to make the top 20.

Northeast Dallas, Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, Camelback East in Phoenix, La Jolla in San Diego, and the Upper East Side in New York all made up the top five.

See the full list here.

It's not the first time a Chicago neighborhood has been touted for its popularity.

Last year, Chicago's Avondale neighborhood was dubbed one of the coolest in the world by Time Out Magazine.