Chicago Named Among Best Places to Spend Christmas in the World

For Chicagoans, there may be no place like home for the holidays after all.

Condé Nast Traveler released a list detailing 32 cities across the world that "come alive during the holidays," naming Chicago as one of the best places to spend Christmas.

The magazine lauded the city for its bundle of seasonal celebrations, paying particular attention to the Christkindlmarket. The holiday attraction features traditional German and European live music, along with festive shopping, food and drinks.

With three locations -- Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora -- the Christkindlmarket is known to turn heads, recently garnering recognition as the third best Christmas market in the world.

The city also hosts a dazzling light show that will "get you in the spirit" for the holiday, the magazine said, referring to ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo.

The longtime tradition displays an array of attractions scattered throughout the zoo's grounds. A 65-foot Ferris wheel, an expansive light tunnel and re-envisioned light shows are some of the event's highlights this year. Visitors can also head to a meet-and-greet with Santa, catch live ice carvings, tune in to carolers, munch on treats, experience a holiday-themed pop-up bar and roam around for more festivities.

The magazine noted additional "can’t-miss activities" include stopping by the city's Christmas tree in Millennium Park and checking out heated igloos at The Godfrey Hotel.

Four other U.S. cities joined Chicago on the list: