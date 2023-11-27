Preparation to turn vacant lot in Brighton Park into migrant camp begins Monday

Preparation to turn a vacant lot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood into a "winterized' tent camp for migrants will begin Monday, Ald. Julia Ramirez said.

"On Friday afternoon, November 24, Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration gave my office notice that Gardaworld will begin construction on 38th and California on Monday, November 27th, 2023," a letter to constituents from Ramirez said.

"Let me be clear: I am opposed to the construction of this site, especially as the full environmental impact study results have not been shared with my office or with the community," the post added.

The city of Chicago is expected to release an environmental impact report next week, Ramirez said.

According to a spokesperson from the Mayor's office, "delivery and staging" of migrant tent equipment has been scheduled for Monday, with construction expected to begin at a "later date."

No further details from the Mayor's office were provided.

Earlier this month, six residents filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and Johnson to halt construction, claiming the city lacks authority to enact the shelters and continues to ignore city code and zoning law.

NBC 5 Investigates previously reported that the city signed a land use contract with the owners of the vacant lot to provide temporary housing for migrants.

A copy of the licensing agreement shows the city will pay the owners $91,400 a month for use of the land. The terms of the deal appear to be for six months, but allows for time extensions that could come with a three percent increase in the “licensing fee.”

The controversial location has sparked numerous protests and public backlash – including one recent incident in which Ald. Ramirez reported being assaulted while in a crowd that had gathered near the site.