Chicago mass shooting leaves 15 injured, police say

A mass shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood left 15 people injured Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Pulaski at approximately 1:04 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired, according to an official statement by Chicago police.

When responding units arrived, officers reportedly observed a suspect firing shots into a building where a large gathering was taking place.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later, Chicago police said.

At least 15 people sustained gunshot wounds during the attack, police said. A 26-year-old woman was amon the victims, shot in the left hip and right buttocks. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A second victim, a 48-year-old man, was shot in both legs and hips, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

At least 13 other victims sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting, and all were listed in good condition at area hospitals with a variety of injuries, police said.

There has not been a motive established for the shooting, and detectives are continuing to investigate at this time.