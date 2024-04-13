Chicago man with autism who went missing following father's death found safe: family

A South Chicago man who disappeared following his father's death was found safe and expected to be reunited with relatives, family members said Saturday.

Relatives had been searching for Jonathan “Jon” Baez, 43, who was the caretaker for his father, retired Chicago police officer Dave Baez. Relatives said the elder Baez was fighting Parkinson's disease and died of natural causes last week.

When family members went to the home, John wasn't there. They worried that he left amid the grief of losing his father.

Baez' aunt, Paty Galindo, told NBC Chicago on Saturday that Jon had been found in Antioch, at the end of the Metra line, and will be reunited with loved ones.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Family members previously said Jon often explored the city with his dad, and may have taken a Metra train downtown.