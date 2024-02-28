Chicago man charged in South Side shooting that left bystander dead, another wounded

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood that left a bystander dead and another seriously wounded, officials said.

Trivell Pruitt, 53, of the 5500 block of West Cortland Street, faces one count of first-degree murder and a second charge of attempted first-degree murder, officials said.

At around 5:41 p.m. Monday, Chicago police officers responded to the area of 7100 South State Street for a ShotSpotter alert indicating that multiple shots had been fired, according to authorities. Upon arrival, officers located two men who had been shot.

A 59-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

A second individual, a 49-year-old man, was standing at a nearby ATM when he was shot, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was hospitalized in grave condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute occurred between the suspect and another person, police said. At some point, the suspect opened fire, striking that person in the leg.

A different individual then exchanged gunfire with the suspect who initially fired shots, striking them in the leg, police said. The other individual who was shot in the leg self-transported to an area hospital, police said.

According to police, Pruitt was arrested several hours after the shooting had occurred.

There is currently no further information available.