At least 1 killed, 3 others injured in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

At least one person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting on Monday evening in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. at 71st and State streets. Information about what led up to the shooting wasn't immediately available. A total of four people sustained gunshot wounds, including one person who died from their injuries.

The others were reported to be in varying conditions.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.