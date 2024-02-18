Chicago man carjacks vehicle at Lake Forest Oasis, crashes into ISP squad car: authorities

A Chicago man was arrested by Illinois State Police troopers after carjacking a vehicle at the Lake Forest Oasis and striking a trooper's squad car, authorities said.

Robert Cattell, 52, was apprehended on charges of vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to report a personal injury crash, according to the Illinois State Police.

At around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, troopers were called to the Lake Forest Oasis for a report of stolen cigarettes at 7-Eleven. According to ISP, Cattell was captured on video stealing a victim's vehicle while they were pumping gas. He then put the vehicle in reverse, struck the victim with the driver's side door and broke the gas pump. A short time later, a responding trooper pulled up behind the vehicle's vehicle, at which point Cattell reversed and backed into the front of the trooper's vehicle, police said.

Cattell fled the scene and was initially pursued by troopers, which later terminated the chase. The vehicle was later in Chicago, where it had crashed. Cattell was arrested by Chicago police for driving under the influence of drugs and treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The carjacking victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Cattell was in custody at the Lake County Jail on Sunday night pending a detention hearing.