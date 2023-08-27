DuPage County

Chicago man accused of chasing down vehicle, firing multiple shots in road rage incident

NBC 5 News

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly chased down another vehicle and opened fire during a road rage incident earlier this month.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, 42-year-old Gregory Johnson was denied bond following the incident that occurred on Aug. 22.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. that afternoon, Illinois State Police were dispatched to the area near Interstate 290 and North Avenue in suburban Elmhurst in response to a shots-fired call.

Police say that the victim, who was driving a gray sedan, brake-checked the suspect in the case for apparently tailgating his vehicle.

It is alleged that over the next four-to-five miles, the suspect pulled up alongside the victim and displayed the handgun, causing the sedan to speed up and eventually get off the highway.

The suspect then allegedly rear-ended the victim’s vehicle, got out with a ski-mask on this face, and then opened fire, striking the victim’s vehicle multiple times.

Johnson now faces charges of armed habitual criminality and aggravated discharge of a firearm, both of which are felonies.

He will next appear in court in late September.

This article tagged under:

DuPage County
