Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shootings This Weekend

Chicago police say one person has been killed and at least three others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported early Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Harding.
According to Chicago police, officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the area at approximately 3:15 a.m. when they discovered a man lying on the ground. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and he was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
Police say the man appeared to be in his late 30s, but have not identified the victim in the case. No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:
Friday –
- Just before 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Saginaw, a 28-year-old man was inside a residence when another man walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the leg and ear. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.
- In the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was standing near a vehicle when another dark-colored vehicle approached and a person inside fired shots. Police say the man was shot in the right finger and buttocks, and he was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
- A verbal altercation led to a shooting in the 2700 block of North Newland at approximately 11:15 p.m. According to police, a 34-year-old man was getting into a car he had parked in a driveway belonging to another resident. The resident of that property approached and a verbal altercation ensued. The other resident then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach. He is in good condition at Loyola, while the alleged shooter was taken into custody.