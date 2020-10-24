Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shootings This Weekend

Chicago police say one person has been killed and at least three others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported early Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Harding.

According to Chicago police, officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the area at approximately 3:15 a.m. when they discovered a man lying on the ground. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and he was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police say the man appeared to be in his late 30s, but have not identified the victim in the case. No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –