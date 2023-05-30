Chicago Free Museum Days June 2023: Full List

Looking for ways to escape the heat this summer? Visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors.

Here's a list of upcoming free days for June 2023 at museums across Chicago.

Adler Planetarium

Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.

Art Institute of Chicago

Free for Illinois residents on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. through Aug. 31

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders

Field Museum

June: Free for Illinois residents June 6, 13, 19

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays.

The MCA also offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Museum of Science and Industry

June: Free for Illinois residents June 1, 6, 7

August: Free for Illinois residents Aug. 22, 28, 29

September: Free for Illinois residents Sept 5, 6, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 20, 26

Shedd Aquarium

None listed

Chicago Children's Museum

The last Thursday of the month in September offers free activities for kids and families from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free

In addition, Bank of America cardholders can receive free general admission to the following museums during the first full weekend of each month, the company says:

Adler Planetarium

Art Institute of Chicago

Chicago History Museum

DuSable Museum of African American History

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center (Skokie)

Museum of Contemporary Art

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (Sundays only)

The Morton Arboretum (Lisle)

According to a release, "cardholders can present a Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month."