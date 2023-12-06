Illinois residents only have few more chances to visit some of Chicago's iconic museums before 2023 ends.

Here's a full list of free museum days for December 2023, through the end of the year.

Art Institute free days

Through Dec. 22, Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Residents can reserve tickets online and verify their residency by putting in their ZIP code during the billing address portion of the order.

Illinois residents can also get tickets for free at admission desks on their day of visit.

Here's which free days are left for December by week:

Dec. 7 and 8

Dec. 11, 14 and 15

Dec. 18, 21 and 22

Each day, the Art Institute is free for Chicagoans under the age of 18, active-duty service members, University Partners and more.

Adler Planetarium free days

The Adler Planetarium is free to Illinois residents every Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

According to the museum, the Planetarium is always free for Illinois teachers.

Chicago History Museum free days

The final free day for Illinois residents at the Chicago History Museum is Dec. 13. According to officials, the museum is always free for active duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers, residents under 18 and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center free days

The museum offers free admission every Wednesday, but online booking is required.

Field Museum free days

The Field Museum has one free day left for 2023: Dec. 12.

Tickets for free days are only available on-site and cannot be reserved in advanced, the museum says.

Museum of Contemporary Art free days

Illinois residents can visit the MCA for free every Tuesday. Additionally, the MCA is always free for visitors under 18, and has a pay-what-you-can police.