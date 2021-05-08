Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies Turn to Rain Saturday

Partly sunny skies open the weekend Saturday with rain and clouds expected to move in throughout the day into the evening.

As temperatures potentially reach the low 50s and 60s by the afternoon, clouds are expected fully cover the Chicago area by around 3 p.m. Rain could start as early as 10 p.m., but is more likely to arrive around midnight and continue into Sunday.

The showers will likely move through the region Sunday morning, according to current forecast models, likely ending in the early afternoon hours. Highs could be slightly lower, just reaching the upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to start the week, but sunshine could break through by Tuesday and Wednesday as the areas warms to the low 60s, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

The next chance for rain arrives next weekend, along with temperatures warming to the upper 60s and low 70s.