Chicago Forecast

Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies Turn to Rain Saturday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Partly sunny skies open the weekend Saturday with rain and clouds expected to move in throughout the day into the evening.

As temperatures potentially reach the low 50s and 60s by the afternoon, clouds are expected fully cover the Chicago area by around 3 p.m. Rain could start as early as 10 p.m., but is more likely to arrive around midnight and continue into Sunday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The showers will likely move through the region Sunday morning, according to current forecast models, likely ending in the early afternoon hours. Highs could be slightly lower, just reaching the upper 40s.

Local

tick bites 14 mins ago

Track Ticks in Illinois Using Interactive Surveillance Map

COVID vaccine 42 mins ago

Some Midwest States Scale Back Vaccine Orders as Interest in Shots Wanes

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to start the week, but sunshine could break through by Tuesday and Wednesday as the areas warms to the low 60s, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

The next chance for rain arrives next weekend, along with temperatures warming to the upper 60s and low 70s.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ForecastChicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us