A cool, rainy day is in store for much of the Chicago area Thursday as on-and-off scattered showers and some thunderstorms were expected to sweep through the region.

Thursday morning started out soggy for some, with Chicago weather radar showing pockets of drizzle and spotty showers across portions of Lake, Cook, Kankakee and Will Counties. In Northwest Indiana, heavier rain was falling, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Those pockets of rain will continue throughout the day, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with some dry time along with light, scattered showers in the forecast for most of the afternoon and into the evening. More moderate rain could fall in areas east of I-55, Roman said.

Later in the day, some parts may hear rumbles of thunder.

"We could see a few thunderstorms developing later today," Roman said.

There’ll be showers at times through tonight, but dry hours too. Friday will be very windy. Weekend forecast looks great, mild Saturday 🙴 downright warm Sunday w/sunshine both days. T-storm chances return Mon night 🙴 Tuesday, w/some potential for severe weather Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GEaYEAjoia — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 11, 2024

In addition to the rain, Thursday was expected to cooler, Roman said. Temperatures in the 50s was expected in most parts, Roman said, adding that temperatures were expected to be warmer to the west and cooler near the lake.

Thursday was also expected to be windy, with winds gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour at times, the National Weather Service said.

"Plan for a rainy, cloudy, cooler and windy day," Roman said.

Friday, some early morning showers and clouds are expected to linger, but clear around lunchtime for afternoon sun. Temperatures Friday were expected to remain on the cooler side, with strong winds and temperatures staying in the 50s and 60s, and strong winds, Roman said.

Heading into the weekend, Chicago's weather conditions were looking "picture perfect," Roman said.

Both weekend days were expected to be mostly clear and sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday. Sunday will be an even warmer day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, Roman said. Some parts could see temperatures close to 80, Roman added.

The next chance for showers comes Tuesday, Roman said.