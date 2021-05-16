Chicago Forecast: Partly Cloudy Skies, Warmer Temps on Tap Sunday

The weekend will likely end with partly cloudy skies and some sunshine breaking through, as temperatures continue to warm across the Chicago area.

Some sunshine already appeared Sunday morning, but cloud coverage is expected to increase by the afternoon hours. The area will likely remain dry until a chance for rain in the evening.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The area is expected to warm to the low 70s by about 5 p.m., according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, with cooler temperatures by the lakefront. As more clouds move Sunday night, the temperature will likely drop to the mid to low 60s.

Rain showers are expected to stretch throughout the upcoming week as temperatures warm to the 80s across the area. Monday will likely see rain south of Chicago with highs in the low 70s.

The chance for rain continues Tuesday and Wednesday, but more sunshine should arrive Thursday with the possibility of one or two isolated storms. High temperatures could reach the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.