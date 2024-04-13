Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures to begin pleasant weekend

After an up-and-down week of weather in the Chicago area that saw everything from scattered showers and mild days to gusty winds and chillier temperatures, those in the area have a beautiful weekend of weather in store.

Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 50s for much of the Chicago area in the mid-morning hours on Saturday, with the mercury expected to steadily rise throughout the day.

Though it's been a mostly cloudy finish to the week in the region, anyone heading outdoors today can expect abundant sunshine that will persist throughout the weekend.

While it may feel a bit chilly to start the day, temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees in Chicago by 11 a.m., with 70-degree temperatures likely by the late afternoon.

In addition to the pleasant temperatures and sunny skies, those heading outside in the Chicago area will also be greeted by solid west-southwest breezes of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s in the overnight hours, with only some cloud cover expected to take hold following sunset.

Saturday's conditions will persist into Sunday with even warmer temperatures, bringing the Chicago area likely its warmest day of the year so far.

Abundant sunshine will accompany temperatures that could reach 80 degrees on Sunday, though residents closer to the lakefront can expect slightly cooler temperatures on both days this weekend.

The pleasant conditions will continue Monday ahead of a system that's expected to bring rain and potential storms to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures are once again expected to cool down.