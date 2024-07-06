Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, slightly cooler temperatures

A mostly sunny summer day is likely in store for the Chicago area as the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race gets underway, with this year's event likely to look much different than last year's washout.

Mid-morning temperatures in the region start out in the low 70s, with plenty of sunshine and fairly high humidity, which sits at 80% during the 8 a.m. hour.

The mercury is expected to rise into the late afternoon, though the area will still likely be in for slightly below average high temperatures on Saturday, creating pleasant conditions for those spending the day outdoors.

High temperatures on Saturday are likely to reach around 80 degrees in much of the area.

While mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are anticipated for much of Saturday, there remains approximately a 10% chance of a pop-up shower away from Lake Michigan due to a breeze from the lake late this afternoon and early this evening.

As for Sunday, a slightly higher chance of precipitation remains in the forecast, with a few showers and storms originating from the west potentially impacting the region during the evening.

Precipitation is likely to return to the area at the start of the week, with scattered showers and storms expected to impact the region from Sunday night into Tuesday, though plenty of dry hours are anticipated as well.