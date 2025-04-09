Justin Steele headed to injured list for Cubs, multiple reports say

The Chicago Cubs have had a lot of good injury luck to start the season, but it has run out as Justin Steele is reportedly headed to the injured list.

According to Cubs beat reporters, including MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, Steele was placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his pitching elbow.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs have recalled pitcher Ethan Roberts from Triple-A Iowa.

Steele had by far his best start of the regular season on Monday night against the Texas Rangers, pitching seven shutout innings and striking out eight batters while allowing just three hits.

In four starts this season, Steele has posted a record of 3-1 and a 4.76 ERA, with 21 strikeouts to his credit.

Roberts has appeared in three games so far this season in Iowa, with a perfect ERA and eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings of relief work.

He appeared in 21 games for the Cubs last season, with a 1-1 record and a 3.71 ERA.

The Cubs will have a day off Thursday before starting a six-game west coast road trip. Steele had originally been slated to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Cubs could potentially turn to Colin Rea to make that start in his absence.

Rea has appeared in three games in a relief role, throwing 5.1 shutout innings and allowing just five hits and no walks.

Javier Assad has been on the injured list since suffering an oblique injury in spring training, and would likely need multiple rehab starts before he could rejoin the Cubs’ roster, adding to the possibility of Rea ascending to the rotation.