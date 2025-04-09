Six Flags Great America to soon open for 2025, with ‘steepest' dive coaster in the world set to follow

Attention adrenaline junkies: The 2025 Six Flags Great America season in suburban Gurnee is just around the corner -- and so is the park's newest ride.

According to the theme park website, Six Flags Great America officially opens for the season Friday, March 18. The park will be open that day from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. the theme park's calendar said, with weekend hours only through mid-May.

According to the calendar, weekday hours begin Thursday, May 15, with the park's first full week open set to begin May 26.

The park website says it is expected to debut its brand new ride -- the Wrath of Rakshasa -- in the summer of 2025. A calendar on the park's website shows the ride could open Friday, June 20.

Six Flags Great America did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for confirmation.

The ride -- the park's 16th roller coaster -- boats a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop and five "gravity defying" inversions. According to the park, the attraction will be the "steepest and most inverted dive coaster in the world."

"Towering ominously at an impressive 180 feet, this dive coaster invites you to ascend into the shadows before surrendering to a heart-stopping 171-foot drop at a record-breaking beyond-vertical 96 degrees that feels like a descent into the abyss," the park said.

The ride, located in the County Fair section of the park, is set to reach speeds of close to 67 miles per hour, with 3,239 feet of steel track.

For months, the park has posted status updates on the ride. March 28, the park posted that the final track piece for the Wrath of Rakshasha had been placed.

Daily tickets to the park cost $45 before taxes, with season passes available starting at $69, according to the park’s website.