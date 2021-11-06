Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Cold and Breezy Saturday

Chicago is off to a cold start to the weekend, with sunshine and wind gusts on the horizon.

Chicagoans woke up to a chilly morning with temperatures kicking off Saturday in the low-to-mid 30s, though the area is expected to warm throughout the day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures will move into the mid-to-upper 50s by the afternoon hours. The winds will also pick up across the area with gusts expected near 20 mph.

Temperatures should warm up by Sunday with highs expected to reach the mid-60s throughout the day and wind gusts over 20 mph in some areas.

The work week will begin warmer than average for this time of year with temperatures in the mid-60s on Monday, but will drop into the 50s in following days, according to the latest forecast models.

The next chance for rain is expected Tuesday with light showers that could carry through to the weekend.

The Chicago area could see a chance for its first snowfall in the second half of 2021 on Friday and Saturday next week.