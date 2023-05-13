Chicago Forecast: Mild Conditions and Mostly Cloudy Skies, Chance of Showers Later On

Following a few summer-like days earlier in the week, Chicago's weekend will begin with milder temperatures and drier conditions after a rainy Friday.

Saturday starts out with mid-morning temperatures in the upper 50s, with cloud cover that is expected to persist throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to climb steadily into the mid-afternoon hours, with highs likely reaching the low 70s, with cooler conditions near the lakefront.

Chicagoans can also expect a healthy breeze if they're going to be outdoors on Saturday, with winds from the northeast approaching at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

While there was previously potential for severe weather in the overnight hours heading into Sunday morning, the developing system from the west is poised to stay west of the Chicago area.

With that said, Chicago-area residents can still expect some rainfall in the overnight hours, with potential for a scattered thunderstorm most likely Sunday morning.

From there, the Chicago area can expect a cooler Mother's Day, with rainfall anticipated for much of the day and highs likely not leaving the upper 50s.

The gloomy weekend conditions are likely to fade just as we get into the work week, with expected highs near 70 degrees on Monday.

Current forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team show a week of 70-degree highs ahead for the area, with Tuesday likely being the warmest day of the upcoming week with highs in the upper 70s.