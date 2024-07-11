Don't let the low humidity fool you, Chicago -- heat and "feels-like" temperatures around 100 degrees are on the way, along with daily chances for intermittent showers and thunderstorms, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Thursday was expected to remain mostly dry, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, though some areas could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm as the day continued. Thursday's high temperature was expected to hit 80, with cooler readings along the lake.

Friday was expected to be warmer but comfortable, Jeanes said, with a high of 84 degrees. Along the lake, temperatures again were expected to be cooler, Jeanes said.

By Saturday, Jeanes said, heat was expected to build, with a high temperature of 88 degrees and rising humidity.

"I think we'll feel the humidity getting a little higher throughout the day Saturday," Jeanes said, of the dew points expected to come.

Saturday also comes with the chance for several rounds of thunderstorms, beginning in the morning, Jeanes said.

Things will feel even hotter as the weekend goes on, with humidity expected to peak Sunday, and last for a three-day stretch.

"It's going to be hot and very humid for a few days next week, Jeanes said, "The hottest and muggiest days look to be Sunday through Tuesday."

According to Jeanes, Sunday's high temperature was expected to be 93, though humidity will make it feel more like 100. Monday will also see a high of 93, Jeanes said, though humidity was expected to be even higher, with a "feels-like" temperature of 101 degrees expected.

Tuesday, temperatures will dip slightly, Jeanes said, into the upper 80s. However, humidity will remain high, Jeanes said, with temperatures feeling more like the mid-90s.

Daily chances for multiple storms were also possible, beginning Saturday and lasting through Wednesday. Timing however, is still too early to pinpoint, Jeanes said.

"Multiple rounds over those stretch of days," Jeanes said. "Some storms may be in the overnight hours, early morning hours. Others may be in the evening."

The latest seven-day forecast for the Chicago area can be found here.