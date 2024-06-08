Chicago Forecast: Cooler temperatures, possible afternoon rainfall

After a pleasant finish to the work week that saw temperatures in the high 70s alongside sunny skies, those in the Chicago area will get a taste of slightly cooler temperatures to start the weekend alongside the possibility of rain.

Saturday begins with cloudy skies and mid-morning temperatures in the upper 60s, with the mercury not expected to rise much more throughout the day.

Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon, when the potential for scattered showers and a possible storm.

Possible rainfall will approach the Chicago area from the west and head east, with an afternoon cold front keeping temperatures relatively low as highs are not expected to climb out of the low 70s.

Any potential rainfall is expected to clear from the area by Saturday evening.

From there, a dry, sunny and seasonal Sunday is likely in store, with high temperatures back into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

While the work week is expected to start mild with partly cloudy skies and highs around 70 degrees on Monday, temperatures are likely to heat up by the end of next week, with highs possibly approaching 90 degrees by Thursday.