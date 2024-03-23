Chicago Forecast: Chilly temperatures, breezy conditions to stick around to start weekend

Spring may officially be here, but the wintry blast to start the season is expected to continue to start off the weekend in the Chicago area.

Temperatures in the mid-morning are hovering around freezing for much of the region alongside mostly sunny skies that will stick around for much of Saturday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Though temperatures will rise slightly throughout the day, those in Chicago shouldn't expect highs beyond the upper 30s, with north-northeast winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour making the day feel quite brisk.

While the temperatures and winds will certainly make it feel like winter outside, there will at least be a reprieve from the snow that complicated travel to finish the work week in the region.

Precipitation is unlikely on Saturday and is not expected on Sunday, when high temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees warmer alongside cloudy skies.

From there, a slight warm-up is forecasted to start next week, although it will likely be accompanied by consistent cloud cover and showers, which are forecasted Monday through Wednesday of the coming week.

Though the rainfall is expected to mostly clear by the end of the week, Chicago-area residents still shouldn't anticipate much sunshine next week, as cloudy skies look to be in store for the coming Thursday and Friday as well.

Next weekend currently appears to be relatively seasonal as well, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, a chance for rain and highs in the mid 50s.