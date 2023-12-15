Riverdale

Chicago firefighter hospitalized after battling Far South Side blaze

A Chicago firefighter has been hospitalized after battling a blaze on Chicago's Far South Side, officials said.

The firefighter was injured while responding to fire in the 13100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Chicago's Riverdale community area. It is unknown if any other people were injured in the fire.

The injured firefighter has been transported to Trinity Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The fire has been secured, according to fire officials. There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Riverdale
