Chicago fire leaves woman injured, numerous residents displaced

No immediate information was available on the cause of the fire

By NBC Chicago Staff

A fire tore through a residential building on Sunday morning in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, resulting in at least one injury and leaving several residents unable to return to their homes.

According to Chicago police, the fire broke out in the 5100 block of South Loomis at approximately 4:35 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, with a 50-year-old woman suffering minor injuries. She was treated and released, according to police officials.

At least 10 residents were displaced from their homes because of the fire, with the cause still under investigation at this time.

No further information was available.

