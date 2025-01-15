Chicago faith-based nonprofit packs truck with supplies for LA fire victims

At the World Vision warehouse on Chicago's West Side, staff and volunteers packed a truck filled with relief supplies destined for Los Angeles, where devastating wildfires have left communities reeling.

“This time is tough for those who’ve lost everything,” said Jaryl Pool, site manager of the Chicago storehouse for World Vision.

The faith-based nonprofit has a global footprint but is focusing on aiding wildfire victims in California through its U.S. programs.

The truck, loaded with water, blankets, hygiene products, and toys for children, was prepared Tuesdayafternoon and is set to arrive in Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

"We’re just hoping to put a smile on their faces, even if just for a moment, and praying for them as well," Pool said.

World Vision operates seven storehouses nationwide, each tasked with responding to emergencies like the L.A. wildfires. Pool says the project underscores the importance of their work.

“We understand loss, and while we may not know what it’s like to endure a fire, we aim to restore hope through our efforts," he said.

In addition to essentials, the shipment included a heartfelt message from Chicago to California: a large teddy bear surrounded by prayers from the Chicago team.

“It’s our way of letting them know that even here, in the cold of Chicago, we are thinking of them,” Pool said.

The L.A. wildfires have already claimed at least 25 lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and caused billions of dollars in damage. Donations from across the nation, including the shipment from Chicago, continue to bring relief to affected communities.

“We know it’s appreciated because we see the gratitude during distributions,” Pool added, reflecting on the impact of their work.

World Vision’s commitment doesn’t end with this shipment, with the non-profit planning to continue supporting California through long-term recovery efforts.