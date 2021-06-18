Chicago Cubs, Frida Kahlo Exhibit, Caverns: Things to Do in Illinois This Weekend

As Illinois continues to reopen in Phase 5, residents will likely start to feel a sense of normalcy setting back in as COVID-19 mitigations loosen statewide.

According to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, entry into Phase 5 "will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More on what COVID-19 guidelines are changing in Phase 5

Here are some things to do around the city this weekend:

Visit a Chicago Museum

Chicago museums return to normal operational hours this weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced, as part of Chicago's move to a full reopening.

Some museums will continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place, though. The Shedd Aquarium still asks that visitors purchase tickets in advance, but will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks.

Catch a Cubs Game

Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, welcomed fans back at full capacity last weekend and are in town once again

The Cubs have a rare night game Friday at 7:05 p.m., starting a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. On both Saturday and Sunday, the team is set to play at 1:20 p.m. and will remain in town to start the week.

Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field will move to 100% capacity June 25.

Savor a Bite at Chicago Restaurants Indoors or Outside

Restaurants and bars across Chicago are allowed to return to full capacity in Phase 5, as well as allow for fully vaccinated guests to walk around without a face covering.

However, some establishments may opt to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place until further notice.

As Chicago expected sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend, many could be on the hunt for places to wine and dine outdoors. The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops.

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Avli Taverna: 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Beatrix Fulton Market: 834 W Fulton Market

Beatnik on the River: 180 N Upper Wacker Dr.

Aba: 302 N. Green St. 3rd Floor

Ema: 74 W Illinois St.

Mesler: 1401 E. 53rd St.

The Duck Inn: 2701 S. Eleanor St.

Theater on the Lake: 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.

Beatnik on the River: 180 N. Upper Wacker Dr.

BOKA: 1729 N. Halsted St.

Formento's: 925 W. Randolph St.

Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St.

Offshore: 1000 E Grand Ave

Wood: 3335 N. Halsted St.

Happy Camper: 1209 N. Wells St.

Tzuco: 720 N. State St.

LuxBar: 18 E. Bellevue Pl.

Browse the Frida Kahlo Exhibit in Suburban Chicago

The legendary life and notable works of artist Frida Kahlo are on display this summer in the Chicago area in the new Timeless Exhibition.

Open through Sept. 6, the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAnich Arts Center at the College of DuPage in suburban Glen Ellyn is featuring 26 original pieces from the 20th century artist.

Take a Trip South to See the Caverns Opening Weekend For First Time in Over 10 Years

Caverns in southern Illinois reopened to the public for the first time in over 10 years, after being closed due to an abundance of caution, officials announced.

The southern attraction reopened as another spot for residents to enjoy as the state moves into Phase 5 of its coronavirus reopening plan. Until October, the caves will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a Swing at the Maggie Daley Park Miniature Golf Course

Maggie Daley Park’s 18-hole, Chicago-themed miniature golf course, and ribbon is open daily. In the summer, the ribbon is transformed to welcome scooter users, rollerbladers, and roller skaters. Weekend rentals are now available.

Pick Seasonal Produce at a City Farmers Market

As the city moved into Phase 5, more farmers markets across Chicago will begin welcoming residents back for the 2021 season.

Though some markets have not announced official plans for a summer reopening, others have released schedules and information concerning the upcoming kickoffs following closures last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Sail Down the Chicago River or Lake Michigan By Boat, Kayak

Take in the city's iconic architecture while sailing along the Chicago River on one of several boat tours. The 90-minute tours run every hour and a half and cost $40 for an adult and $18 for a child.

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, the Wendella boat tours require that passengers wear a face covering while on the vessel and practice social distancing.

Trying to see the city's skyscrapers from a new angle? Guided kayak tours and rentals give you a trip down the Chicago River into Lake Michigan.

Relax on Newly Opened Chicago Beaches

Chicago beaches along Lake Michigan opened to the public with lifeguards on duty Memorial Day weekend, and have seen many residents heading over to enjoy the water.

The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen Friday, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.