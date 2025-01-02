Chicago couple receives Cook County's 1st marriage license of 2025

A couple from Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood got married as the first newlyweds of 2025 in Cook County, with their marriage license being officially signed Thursday.

Aisha Buford-Morrison (now Johnson) tied the knot with Terrell Johnson at the Cook County Clerk's office after winning a Dec. 27 drawing to determine who the county's first married couple of the year would be.

According to county officials, nearly 200 couples applied for the distinction.

The Johnson's met in 2019 on a dating app and fell in love over their competitive nature while playing video games with each other.

“He will not play Mario Kart with me anymore," Aisha said.

She wore a white, sparkling gown to her ceremony Thursday, holding a white bouquet with her grandparents pictures draped over.

Aisha had just one week to find the dress, with her aunt offering alterations.

Terrell, a 28-year-old security guard, proposed to Aisha, a 26-year-old Railroad employee, at Hyde Park, where the two shared their first date years before.

"Same day, same situation, even though it had been raining outside, but for just that moment the sun shined again," Terrell told NBC Chicago.

The two agreed that they bring out the best in each other.

"Some people say you worship the ground your woman walks on," Terrell said. "I’ve cherished every step she’s made in my life since she’s been in it."

Aisha credits her new husband for her newfound confidence.

"I used to be very shy and soft-spoken," she said. "Now, I’m fearless and more willing to take risks because I know he’s got my back at the end of the day."

The two are now planning a honeymoon in either Hawaii or Jamaica for this spring.