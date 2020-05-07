Chicago Chef Shares His Recipe for Focaccia

Chris Thompson, executive chef for Coda di Volpe in Lakeview, shares a simple but delicious recipe for foccacia.

Ingredients:

400 ml of water

250g (2 cups) all-purpose flour

250 (1 1/2 cups) semolina

3g (1 teaspoon) dried yeast

14g (2 1/2 teaspoons) salt

4g (3/4 teaspoons) sugar

45g (1/5 cup) olive oil

Procedure:

Bloom the yeast in the water (117 degrees) for 30 minutes then add flour, semolina, salt, sugar, and olive oil to the mixer. Mix on low 3 minutes. Change speed to medium and mix for 15 minutes. Dough should be wet when done mixing.

Using greased fingertips, transfer the dough to a bowl lined with a generous amount of olive oil (45 g) capable of accommodating the dough when tripled in volume.

Cover with plastic wrap and allow to proof at room temperature for 2 hours.

Again with greased fingertips, transfer the dough to your pan of choice. Carefully manipulate the dough to fit in your pan taking care not to tear or put holes through the dough. Let the dough proof 20 more minutes in the baking pan.

Preheat oven to 425.

Dimple the top of the focaccia randomly with your fingertips. Sprinkle with coarse salt, another drizzle of olive oil for good measure, dried or fresh herbs of choice.

Bake 15-20 minutes until spotted and golden. Buon appetito!