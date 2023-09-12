Chicago Bulls 2023-24 single-game tickets go on sale Thursday

NFL Week 1 may have just begun, but the NBA season is around the corner, and a familiar and furry face stopped by the NBC Chicago morning show to celebrate.

According to a press release -- and Benny the Bull -- single-game tickets for all 2023-24 Chicago Bulls regular season home games will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Bulls' first home game takes place Wednesday Oct. 25, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The season includes six City Edition games and more than 20 theme nights, the release said. City Edition jersey designs will be released at a later date, a spokesperson said.

Single-game tickets can be purchased at Bulls.com/tickets, or by calling 312-455-4000.