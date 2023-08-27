‘Chicago Brew Pass' allows beer-lovers to explore the city's brewery scene

If you love a good beer and are planning on spending time in the Chicago area, then a new promotion could be just the ticket to a good time this summer and fall.

Choose Chicago recently launched their “Chicago Brew Pass,” which encourages residents and tourists alike to explore the city’s craft breweries.

According to Choose Chicago, users can check in at breweries across the city, and can earn points that be redeemed for limited-edition prizes.

“Chicago’s craft beer scene is integral to local hospitality industry,” Choose Chicago CEO Lynn Osmond said in a statement. “I am so excited to work with our partners to launch the Chicago Brew Pass, and I encourage residents and visitors alike to use it as a tool to discover new local businesses and explore parts of the city they may not have been familiar with before.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to Choose Chicago, the program runs through Jan. 31, 2024. Participants can sign up on the Choose Chicago website, and no mobile app is required to use it.

Prizes as part of the promotion include merchandise and entries into the “ultimate Chicago weekend,” which includes a hotel stay, a restaurant gift card, and two CityPASS tickets, according to Choose Chicago.

More information on participating breweries, and how you can participate in the Brew Pass event, can be found on Choose Chicago’s website.