Chicago Boy, 2, Recovers Months After Being Shot in the Head

Just three months after being shot in the head, a young Chicago boy is out of the hospital and living the life of a typical 2-year-old.

Kayden Swann was shot April 6 when he became caught in the middle of a road rage incident on Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Lake Shore Drive. Kayden was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and initially listed in the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit in “very critical condition."

Kayden spent numerous weeks at the hospital with his mother by his side the whole time.

“I ain't never give up on my baby,” mother Jalisa Hooks said.

Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, medical director of the PICU, said doctors “were pretty worried” due to the number of injuries and the extent of Kayden’s injuries.

After months in the hospital, Kayden was released from Lurie at the end of May.

As a result of the shooting, he has partial vision in one eye. Doctors say Kayden's recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“…We always hope for these kind of outcomes – we strive for these outcomes,” Malakooti said. “The fact that he was able to recover so quickly is a testament to him and the team we have."

Kayden will have surgery on his left eye in the coming months, which his mother says will allow the 2-year-old to see things in front of him.