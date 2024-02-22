Chicago Board of Education unanimously votes to remove school resource officers from CPS

The Chicago Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to remove school resource officers from Chicago Public Schools, with the removal of the officers required by the start of next school year.

The vote followed hours of passionate public comment from both advocates of removing school resource officers district-wide and those who supported leaving the decision up to individual schools.

The resolution passed will establish a comprehensive school safety policy throughout Chicago Public Schools, ending the practice of school resource officers that initially began in 1991.

Though the issue has sparked fierce debate, only 39 of the district's 634 schools currently utilize school resource officers.

While CPS CEO Pedro Martinez noted that nothing will change this year, it is up to Martinez's staff to develop a more holistic districtwide policy by the start of the 2024-25 school year.

“We will begin that work, it will be led by our security chief. Of course it will be in partnership with our schools, our community members," Martinez said.

The new policy will be voted on for approval by the Board of Education at the end of June.