Chicago birria dish lands on NYT list of best dishes in the US

The dish was one of three in the Midwest to make the list

By NBC Chicago Staff

A recent New York Times list named the 26 best dishes at restaurants across the United States in 2024, with a birria dish found in Chicago making the cut.

The birria dish at Birrieria Ocotlan, which has two locations on the city's Far Southeast Side, was singled out in the annual list.

With a recipe that dates back nearly a century, the dish was hailed for its simplicity in an establishment that smells of braising goat during operating hours.

Birrieria Ocotlan has locations at 4007 East 106th Street and 8726 South Commercial Avenue.

While the birria was the lone Chicago representative, the ham sandwich at Mike's Famous Ham Place in Detroit and the Lebanese Sundae at Leila in Detroit were both honored, comprising the list's Midwestern representation.

A look at the full New York Times list can be found here.

