Data error revealed in study about toxic chemicals in black plastic utensils

The authors of a study that found black plastic utensils contain dangerous levels of flame retardants now say their calculations were off.

The study was conducted by Toxic Free Future. According to their website, the non- profit organization advocates for “…the use of safer products, chemicals, and practices through advanced research, grassroots organizing, and consumer engagement.”

They got a lot of attention last month with claims that black plastic utensils contained toxic levels of flame retardants.

Now we’ve learned, the study’s author says there was a miscalculation in the research. The correction was published on the nonprofit's website Monday.



The error means your risk of exposure to those chemicals is approximately one-tenth of what they originally claimed.



The error was spotted by a Canadian scientist who regularly examines viral science questions.

The study was originally published by Toxic Free Future, and featured in the peer reviewed journal chemosphere, and received widespread attention from news media and social media.



The study’s author still stands by their recommendations and conclusions that there are no safe levels of flame retardants in household items. They still strongly recommend against the use of black plastic utensils.