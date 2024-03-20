Chicago Bears offer blunt statement after questions on Arlington Heights future

Chicago Bears fans in Arlington Heights aren't mincing words when it comes their plans for a future stadium.

In a blunt response earlier this week, the team maintained that, despite meetings and statements from Arlington Heights leaders, they remain focused on Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Bears released a new statement to NBC Chicago Tuesday afternoon saying, "Our focus is on the City of Chicago project at this time."

That comes after Arlington Heights leaders said that nothing had changed when it came to negotiations over a potential stadium in the suburb, despite the Bears announcing plans to invest $2 billion stadium along the Chicago lakefront.

"The possibility that the Chicago Bears could find a different location has remained an option since day one and this project has never been considered a 'done deal' in Arlington Heights," the village said in a statement. "The ultimate outcome of their current discussions with the City of Chicago is unknown."

For months, a move to Arlington Heights seemed all but certain for the Bears. The team bought Arlington Park last year for nearly $200 million but hit an obstacle with the property taxes in the form of legal negotiations with local school districts about the value of the site.

In a statement issued Tuesday, school districts 15, 211 and 214 said they have "aimed for transparency and fairness in these discussions" and "moving forward, our main concern is ensuring that any students resulting from this development receive the education they deserve."

"In our negotiations with the Bears regarding property taxes during the site's redevelopment, we offered several proposals, including one for five years, that would meet their request for predictable tax payments and the average annual payment of $5 million they have been seeking," the districts said in a statement. "However, the Bears did not accept these proposals."

"The Board of Review decision on the 2023 assessment, which considers the property's sale price and appraisal reports, strikes a reasonable balance in property valuation at approximately $125 million," the statement continued. "Its role is to treat all taxpayers fairly and consistently, including the Bears."

Village leaders in the suburb brought forth a new tax proposal this week, though it remains unclear if the Bears would still consider such a move.

"The village will only support the development and concept that increases tax revenues for the village above current levels even after factoring in any new costs incurred from the presence of the project," said Village of Arlington Heights Manager Randy Recklaus in a meeting Monday.

The village manager said the proposal allows the Bears to pay $6.3 million in taxes the first year and $3.6 million in the second year.

"We understand the Bears seeking taxation more in line with comparable properties in the area, but we also are supportive of the school districts' goal of ensuring that these are adequate tax dollars to fund necessary services now and in the future," said Recklaus.

Village leaders believe the proposal is fair and sensible but said ultimately the Bears and school districts will have to agree. They’re still awaiting response from both sides.

The team still owns the property in Arlington Heights and has not yet said what it plans to do should the new stadium go up in Chicago.