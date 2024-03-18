Arlington Heights reveals new tax bill option for Bears' stadium after team shifts focus to Chicago

Village leaders in suburban Arlington Heights on Monday night shared reactions to the Chicago Bears' recent announcement that the team is focusing on building a new stadium along the Chicago lakefront, putting a potential move to the suburb in limbo.

After the news was revealed on March 11, the village released a statement, saying the team's "continued interest in Arlington Park has not changed." The Bears bought Arlington Park last year for nearly $200 million, but hit an obstacle with the property taxes in the form of legal negotiations with the local school districts about the value of the site.

At a village meeting Monday night, officials said they want to make sure all taxpayers in the community - commercial and residential - are paying a fair amount.

"The village will only support the development and concept that increases tax levels for the village above current levels..," said Randy Recklaus, village manager.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Mayor Thomas Hayes and the village board noted that with recent talks of the Bears focusing on Chicago's lakefront area for a new domed stadium, they wanted to make a Freedom of Information Act request available on the village website.

At the village board meeting, officials brought to light what they called “fair” comparable property tax bills. The village’s short term proposal allow the Bears to pay $6.3 million the first year and $3.6 million the second year.

"All we’re talking about right now is what the fair amount of property taxes should be before any development occurs and while the property is vacant and not generating any revenue," Recklaus said. "We understand the Bears seeking taxation more in line with comparable properties in area, but we’re also in support of school districts' goal of ensuring adequate tax dollars to fund all necessary services.."

Residents asked that the village trustees remain tough.

"My hope is that when you get this settled...that you would keep on playing a hard line, I don’t want to pay for the Bears as a taxpayer," said one resident, Roger.

"I would love to have the bears here, but it has to be on the right terms," another resident, Martin Bauer, commented.

The village said Monday night it was still awaiting responses from both the Bears and school districts.