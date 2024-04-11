Chicago Bears announce multi-year partnership with Levy for food, beverages at Soldier Field

Some changes are on the way to the concession stands at Soldier Field for Chicago Bears games in the 2024 season, as the franchise announced a multi-year partnership with Chicago-based Levy to take over food and beverage operations at the venue.

Levy takes over at Soldier Field for Aramark, who previously provided food and beverage services at Soldier Field.

Though it's unclear what potential menu additions could be on the way, Levy said Bears fans can expect "world-class hospitality, innovative dining experiences and a celebration of Chicago."

A press release from Levy said that fans can also expect a "variety of exciting new food and beverage options that reflect the diverse and vibrant culinary scene of Chicago."

Levy said that more details on specific offerings at Soldier Field for the upcoming season will be revealed later this summer.

“The Chicago Bears are committed to providing our passionate fans with an exceptional home game day experience," said Chicago Bears President & CEO Kevin Warren. "Levy shares our passion for excellence, and we both recognize the unique connection between the Chicago Bears, football, family, and the City of Chicago. This partnership will elevate the fan experience through exceptional food, innovative offerings and a continued commitment to supporting Chicago-based businesses in our community.”

Though the Bears' 2024 official schedule is still unknown, the majority of Week 1 games will be played on Sunday, Sept. 7.