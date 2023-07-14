Chicago area remains under severe weather threat into weekend with more storms expected to move in

Following a week of wild, severe weather that saw heavy downpours, lightning, flood watches and warnings and at least 11 tornadoes rip through several Chicago suburbs, an active weather pattern is expected to linger Friday and into the weekend as daily chances for rain and storms is expected to continue, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Here's a look at your Chicago weather forecast for this weekend, and a look back the nearly a dozen tornadoes that struck the area Wednesday.

Friday Forecast

Some early morning showers and storms developing to the west could bring light, scattered showers to some Chicago suburbs, including those in the father northern counties as the morning continues, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

[3:45 AM 7/14] Some thunderstorms are possible this AM, mainly in the green-shaded area through 7 AM. Severe weather is not expected, but occasional lightning strikes and gusty winds can be expected. Additional showers may extend farther east of the green-shaded region. #ILw pic.twitter.com/gMg30iiNb4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 14, 2023

According to forecast models, any morning storms that do form could be accompanied by lightning strikes and gusty winds. However, "severe weather is not expected" Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

By Friday afternoon however, the chance for stronger storms increases, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. At that time, the Chicago area will fall under a "marginal" risk for severe weather.

"Marginal" ranks as level one on the Storm Prediction Center's five-level scale

Beginning at 2 p.m. and lasting into Friday evening, another round of thunderstorms is expected to make its way from the north and northwest into the Chicago area, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. According to the NWS, Friday afternoon storms may be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, along with damaging hail and winds.

Additionally, "torrential downpours may cause pockets of street flooding," the NWS said in a tweet.

Another round of PM t-storms expected today, roughly between 2pm and 10pm CDT. Some of the storms may be severe, capable of producing damaging winds and hail. In addition, torrential downpours may cause pockets of street flooding. Stay tuned for updates! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/6jlos1jbtC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 14, 2023

The NWS reports the greatest instances of local, heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding is most likely to take place south and east of Interstate 57.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be warm, muggy and humid, the NBC 5 Storm says, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and heat indices potentially reaching into the low to mid 90s.

Weather Forecast for Saturday, Sunday

According to the Roman, Friday's afternoon and evening storms are expected to linger into the weekend, with some scattered showers expected Saturday morning.

More rain and potentially strong, scattered thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Saturday afternoon, Roman says, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Stormy pattern will continue into the wknd, followed by a cooler and drier lull to start next work wk. PM severe threat today, then Sat. aftn may have sct’d strong t-storms. Much of Sun. could be dry until threat for a few late day into eve. showers and t-storms. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/w07dHC2Awa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 14, 2023

Sunday, more dry time is expected, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with the low chance of a late-day storm.

High temperatures both weekend days are expected to be in the mid 80s, forecast models show.

How many tornadoes hit Illinois Wednesday, and where?

The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed at least 11 tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area Wednesday, with damage teams still assessing whether additional touchdowns occurred.

According to officials, at least three of those tornadoes were EF-1 classified, with wind speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Here's what we know about each of the tornado strikes: