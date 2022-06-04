Chicago-Area Restaurant Has One of ‘Most Outrageous' Burgers in US, List Shows

One of the "most outrageous burgers" in the country is located right in the Chicago area, according to a list from Yelp.

The BBQ Lechon Burger at Boba Burger in suburban Morton Grove was named No. 9 on the company's list of the "11 Most Outrageous Burgers" in the U.S.

The Filipino roast pork is deep fried and placed on a 5-ounce beef patty, complete with cheese, lettuce, tomato, an onion ring and Chicago-based Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce.

What's the best part?

The wildly popular burger is just $8.

Morton Grove's Boba Burger is located inside a 1970s bowling alley where some people just go to taste the dish rather than bowl, Yelp noted based on reviews.

Here's where other burgers fell on the list:

Big Cheese, The Shack: San Antonio, Texas Y’all Burger, NFA Burger: Dunwoody, Georgia The Sunday Morning, Hidden Spot: San Francisco, California The Godfather, Vinny’s Smokin’ Good Burgers & Sandwiches, North Bend, Oregon Western Bacon Cheez Burger, Bunz: Huntington Beach, California Mac and Cheese Burger, Capitol Burger: Torrey, Utah Thee Glazed One, Thee Burger Spot: Tampa, Florida Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger, Island Ono Loa Grill: Kailua-Kona, Hawaii BBQ Lechon Burger, Boba Burger: Morton Grove, Illinois Yenta Burger, JewBoy Burgers: Austin, Texas ½-Pound Stuffed Mushroom & Swiss Burger Tasty and Delicious: Nashville, Tennessee

See the full list here.

To create the list, Yelp looked at which restaurants were in the "burger" category based on total volume of reviews and review ratings. The brand also analyzed keywords used in reviews to describe "outrageous" burgers.