Chicago Area Could See Severe Storms, Gusty Winds This Weekend

After a day of mid-80 degree temperatures and the warmest weather in more than a week, scattered showers, heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms are on tap this weekend.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of Illinois, including the greater Chicago area, and Indiana are under a "marginal" risk of severe weather Saturday, with the greatest coverage of storms expected in the evening. A “marginal” risk is the lowest threat level on the SPC’s scale, behind slight, enhanced, moderate and high.

According to forecast models, temperatures are expected to drop Saturday, with lows in the high 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are possible even before Saturday rolls around.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain showers are slated to move in late Friday, with heavy downpours possible, as well as storms in the overnight hours.

Chicagoans will wake up to showers Saturday and could also see thunderstorms in the morning hours. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the daytime, too. It's possible that most of the day on Saturday could be dry, although there's a good chance of rain, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

The greatest chance for severe weather is Saturday night, with strong thunderstorms possible in the evening hours. Occasional damaging winds and marginally severe hail will be the main threats, according to the NWS, which added brief heavy downpours could cause flooding in some spots.

The possibility of rain and thunderstorms continues Sunday, but the chances are lower than Saturday, forecasters said.

Once the weekend ends, comfortable conditions are poised to return soon after. Sunshine will make a comeback Monday, with highs nearing 80 degrees.

After that, the area will experience drier conditions for a few days and a slight jump in temperatures, as highs climb to the low 80s.