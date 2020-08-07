Chicago Weather

Chicago Area Could See Feels-Like Temperatures Near 100 Degrees This Weekend

The beginning of the work week is expected to be hot as well - with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s

It's a sign summer sure isn't over yet.

Temperatures could feel near 100 degrees this weekend in Chicago and surrounding communities, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

The break from the heat has lasted a good part of August, and it's not expected to continue much longer at all.

Temperatures are slated to be in the 80s starting Saturday, but the muggy air is expected to really build in starting Sunday, increasing temperatures to the lower 90s.

As a result, temperatures could feel near 100 degrees at points throughout the day Sunday.

While it might be hot, the weekend could see potential storms.

Both Saturday and Sunday have been listed under "a limited thunderstorm risk" by the National Weather Service.

The beginning of the work week is expected to be hot as well - with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s on Monday.

