Chicago alderman criticized for speaking in front of burned American flag

A photo of a Chicago alderman speaking near what appeared to be a burned American flag was widely denounced on social media Saturday, prompting the alderman to provide an explanation and decry "reactionary accounts" for spreading misinformation.

The image of 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez was captured at a demonstration against the Democratic National Convention coming to Chicago over what he called its failures to address "the genocide in Gaza" and pursue immigration reform.

Sigcho Lopez addressed the crowd while a burned American flag sat on the sidewalk feet away. A photo captured earlier at the demonstration showed an American flag engulfed in flames as people looked on.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sigcho Lopez said he wasn't present when the flag was burned, but arrived afterward.

"Contrary to false claims, videos and photographs clearly demonstrate that Alderman Sigcho Lopez arrived after an individual had burned an American flag earlier in the event," the statement read in part. "At no point was his attention drawn to the flag, nor did he endorse or support such actions."

The spokesperson took aim at "reactionary accounts" on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, for spreading misinformation regarding Sigcho Lopez's alleged involvement.

"For the safety of his family and in the interest of truth, Alderman Sigcho Lopez urges the media and his colleagues on the city council to refrain from perpetuating falsehoods regarding his involvement in the flag-burning incident," the statement read, in part. "He emphatically states that he was not present or a witness to the incident, nor did he endorse it in any way."

Fellow Ald. Scott Waguespack, of the 32nd Ward, called Sigcho Lopez as "anti-American and divisive as can be."

"While burning and desecrating our country's flag is not illegal, it is his right to be despicable and on par for him," he said in a post on X.

Sigcho Lopez, who represents the 25th Ward, which includes Little Village, Pilsen and University Village, was elected in 2019.

The complete statement released on behalf of Sigcho Lopez is below:

"Reactionary accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, have spread misinformation regarding Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez's alleged involvement in an incident involving a burned American flag.

Alderman Sigcho Lopez was invited to make remarks rejecting the DNC in the city of Chicago. He attended the event solely to deliver his remarks and was not present for the majority of the gathering. His comments addressed critical issues such as the genocide in Gaza and the failure of the DNC to prioritize immigration reform, particularly impacting communities of color who played a pivotal role in President Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Contrary to false claims, videos and photographs clearly demonstrate that Alderman Sigcho Lopez arrived after an individual had burned an American flag earlier in the event. At no point was his attention drawn to the flag, nor did he endorse or support such actions.

As a proud naturalized American immigrant, Alderman Sigcho Lopez is sensitive to any perception of disrespect towards the country that has provided him with numerous opportunities. He categorically denies "choosing" to speak in front of a burned American flag.

For the safety of his family and in the interest of truth, Alderman Sigcho Lopez urges the media and his colleagues on the city council to refrain from perpetuating falsehoods regarding his involvement in the flag-burning incident. He emphatically states that he was not present or a witness to the incident, nor did he endorse it in any way.

Alderman Sigcho Lopez reaffirms his commitment to defending the First Amendment and the rights of all Americans to express their freedom of speech through peaceful protest. He will continue to advocate against the marginalization of immigrants, advocate for the well-being of children in Gaza, and demand dignified housing and healthcare for American veterans.

We reject political gamesmanship and speculation to overshadow the critical problems faced by our communities today. We will continue to advocate for the dignity and human rights of our community members."