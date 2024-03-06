$75 million in federal funding to assist Chicago's security procedures for Democratic National Convention

As Congress works to approve funding to help pay for security at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, city leaders say that they are prepared for the massive protests and other logistical challenges that are expected to arise.

The DNC, which will be held Aug. 19-22 at the United Center, will be the first political convention the city has hosted in nearly 30 years, and is expected to be a showcase event for Chicago in the national spotlight.

Rep. Mike Quigley, who represents Illinois’ 5th district and serves on the House Appropriations Committee, announced that an appropriation bill allocating $75 million to Chicago and to Milwaukee will help finance security efforts.

“With this year’s DNC happening in Chicago, I have been especially determined to ensure we have the capacity to respond to potential threats and provide law enforcement the necessary resources and support to do their jobs,” he said.

Quigley’s release said that the amount allocated for the Democratic and Republican conventions had been set at $50 million since 2004, but the increased amount was approved by the House this week. His office expects the measure to be approved by the Senate and to receive President Joe Biden’s signature in coming days.

The measure will provide funds for enhanced security procedures, purchasing technology to detect bomb threats, and to help finance police overtime related to the convention.

Still, city officials and Chicago police are bracing for potential protests and other security concerns, and Mayor Brandon Johnson held a press conference Wednesday to detail the city’s preparations.

“Together, we are ready to host a safe and secure convention, and welcome tens of thousands of visitors to the greatest city in the world,” he said.

Johnson said that procedures are being implemented to allow for large-scale protests during the convention, but said that they are doing so in a way that will allow convention-goers and residents to remain safe.

“We want to make sure that (protesting) is done in a safe and secure area, so that the right to assemble doesn’t get taken over by individuals who may have other interests,” he said.

The Secret Service and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications are developing maps to show how the United Center and McCormick Place, which will also host DNC-related events, will be secured during the convention. Security checkpoints and barriers are expected, with perimeters set up around both venues to help police maintain control of those areas.

Authorities say they are coordinating with residents and businesses to help ease that process, and to ensure access to as many areas as possible for tourists and residents alike.

“We will canvas these areas in the upcoming weeks to hear directly from residents and businesses. We want to know their concerns now,” Jeff Burnside, the DNC Coordinator for the U.S. Secret Service, said.

Still, there is some hesitation on the part of officials and residents based on prior events in Chicago. In 2012, the city hosted a NATO Summit that drew thousands of protesters and saw dozens of city streets closed for demonstrations during the event.

Concerns also arose after the protests that erupted following the shooting death of George Floyd in 2020, with downtown businesses targeted by looters during a chaotic weekend that led to a slew of actions by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police, including raising bridges and restricting access to the downtown business corridor.

An independent monitor concluded that the city and the police department were “unprepared for the protests,” and while Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling makes that concession, he says that enhanced training, including on matters related to the First Amendment, has continued.

“We’re training our officers, for these large-scale protests, understanding the First Amendment Constitutional policing, every single thing we’re doing right now is rooted in (that),” he said.

OEMC is also stepping up efforts, saying it will put together an emergency text message alert system to help residents follow Convention-related closures and security issues. They are encouraging everyone to download the OEMC app onto their smartphones to stay apprised of the latest developments.