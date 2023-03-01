Check Your Tickets: $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Chicago

Someone in Chicago just became $1 million richer.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a lucky Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Clarendon Food Wine Spirits, located at 4183 N. Clarendon Ave. in Chicago's Buena Park neighborhood as part of Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winner, the Illinois Lottery says, matched all five numbers -- 11, 24 58, 66, 67 -- to win a $1 million prize.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The shop's owner, Bhupendra Patel, says the person who purchased the winning ticket is one of the store's regular customers.

"We are ecstatic abut it," Patel said.

Patel says the stores he owns have sold "many winning lottery tickets" over the years, but the $1 million ticket is the biggest win they've been a part of.

"What a fantastic way to end February," Patel said. "We are all very excited."

According to Illinois Lottery rules, Clarendon Food Wine Spirits will receive a a 1% cash bonus for selling the winning ticket. In this case, that prize amounts to $10,000.

"I'm going to use the majority of the money to upgrade the store," Patel said. "But first, I plan to do a little celebration with my dedicated employees."

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize, Illinois Lottery officials say. The next Powerball drawing, with a jackpot of $143 million, is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. CST.

While the chances are slim of winning the jackpot, players have a much greater chance of winning a smaller prize, starting at $4.

Here are the eight other ways you can take home some money: