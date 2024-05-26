Watch live severe weather coverage from the NBC 5 Storm Team in the player above.

A tornado warning was issued for Lake County and northeastern McHenry County on Sunday night as strong storms moved into the Chicago area.

At 6:20 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive wind damage were located along a line extending from Richmond to near Lakewood, moving east at 30 miles per hour. The National Weather Service warned that flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter and "mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed."

Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will also occur, meteorologists warned.

An earlier tornado warning was issued for western Kenosha County, Wisconsin, but expired at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, parts of Cook, Will and Kankakee counties were at a “slight” risk of severe weather on Sunday evening, along with all of northwest Indiana. Areas to the west of Interstate 57 are at a “marginal” risk as storms begin to fire again Sunday afternoon.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be gusty winds and damaging hail, though brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out, according to forecast models.

As sunshine helps to rewarm areas impacted by earlier rains, those areas further east in the Chicago area will be at a bigger risk of severe storms, with that warmth helping to fuel their development.

The timeline appears to run through the mid-to-late evening hours, with the National Weather Service saying that storms could persist through the 9-to-10 p.m. hour.

Some severe storms also possible tomorrow, with scattered showers and storms expected to develop in the afternoon. The Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk for severe storms, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats, according to the SPC.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for the latest weather news and information from around the area.