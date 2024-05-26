Indianapolis 500 delayed by thunderstorms, officials say

Ongoing showers and thunderstorms have delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, but officials say fans are being allowed to re-enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to the latest update, issued just after 2 p.m. Eastern, fans are being allowed to re-enter the speedway after thunderstorms moved through the area.

Lightning has cleared the area around the Speedway. Gates have re-opened, and spectators may return to the grandstands. pic.twitter.com/hMqA5cxNMm — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2024

According to raceway officials, the decision was made to pause pre-race ceremonies and to evacuate fans from grandstands at the infield Snake Pit prior to the start of the race Sunday, with lightning detected in the area.

The race, originally set to start at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, was delayed, according to track officials.

Showers and thunderstorms could threaten the race during the afternoon hours, with a special weather statement currently in effect for the Indianapolis area. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible with the storms, with the statement in effect until 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

A special weather statement has been issued for Indianapolis IN, Bloomington IN and Greenwood IN until 1:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6TvJwWi1Te — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2024

Racegoers were encouraged to take shelter in their vehicles as the storms approached, with others taking shelter within the grandstands at the track.